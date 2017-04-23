Report: Ohio lags in nursing home inspections

CLEVELAND (AP) — A newspaper reports that Ohio is among the U.S. states with the worst records for keeping up with nursing home inspections.

The Plain Dealer of Cleveland (http://bit.ly/2oiiwsv ) cites records it obtained showing that a key deadline for inspecting nursing homes hasn’t been met since fiscal year 2011. It says Ohio is the fourth-worst state nationally in inspection intervals. Advocates say inspectors offer important checks on the industry, detecting patient care issues.

The agency that provides inspectors is understaffed. The newspaper reported Sunday that Ohio has one inspector for every six nursing homes, while nearby states Michigan, Kentucky and Illinois have one for every four facilities.

The Ohio Department of Health says officials are working hard to improve time intervals and there has been progress in the last two years.