Reynolds leads Rockies’ comeback over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Mark Reynolds singled in the tying runs with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, then scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch to give the Colorado Rockies a 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday night.

Colorado came back from a four-run deficit to upend Arizona, scoring three runs off Diamondbacks closer Fernando Rodney (1-2). Rodney walked two and threw two wild pitches in blowing his second consecutive save chance.

Carlos Estevez (3-0) got the win with one inning of scoreless relief and Greg Holland earned his 11th save for the Rockies, who have won the first two games of a three-game set with Arizona, the top two teams in the NL West.

Holland got help from a diving catch by former Diamondback Gerardo Parra of Chris Owings’ sinking liner to left field. He struck out Paul Goldschmidt with a runner on second base to end the game.