Richard, backed by two homers, pitches Padres past D’backs

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Clayton Richard pitched into the seventh inning and Wil Myers and Austin Hedges homered to lead the San Diego Padres to a 4-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

Richard (2-2) gave up a run on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander struck out a season-high eight to win for the first time in his last three starts.

Brandon Maurer pitched the ninth for his third save and second in consecutive nights.

Myers cracked his fourth homer in the first and Hedges added his third in the seventh as the Padres won their second straight to earn a split of the four-game series.

Patrick Corbin (1-3) limited the Padres to three runs or less for the fourth time at Petco Park. But it wasn’t enough with Richard keeping the Diamondbacks off-balance with his sinker.

Corbin lasted six innings, surrendering three runs on five hits. His eight strikeouts, like Richard’s, came with zero walks.