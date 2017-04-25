Ron Bucci prepares for 31st year as cake auctioneer

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Carr Center Cake Auction has been a well known event in the community for years, 31 to be exact, but one community member knows it best.

Ron Bucci humbly still calls himself a guest auctioneer, though he has been with the event since it’s inception in 1987.

“It has come full circle and its just been a great event,” said Bucci. “It’s filled with volunteers; we’ve got bidders, we have buyers, we have bakers. But we also could not do it without the sponsors those who put cakes in and put the incentives in, without them the cake auction would not be where it is today.”

It takes over 300 volunteers to run the operation. Bucci said it wouldn’t be possible without these volunteers and the unwavering support of the community for the fundraiser.

“That’s what the Carr Center Cake Auction does, it touches peoples hearts in such a positive way, knowing that when they do give money 100% of it is going to be right here, its going to be put to good use,” said Bucci. “So the key, I think, really is touching peoples hearts and the end result, as you can see there has been over $4 million over the last 30 years.”

The 31st Annual Cake Auction will take place at Colony Square Mall Thursday April 27th and Friday April 28th.