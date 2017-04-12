Russia and New Zealand win gold at track cycling worlds

HONG KONG (AP) — Russia and New Zealand won the first gold medals at world track cycling championships Wednesday.

The top-ranked Russian women won their second world title in the team sprint. Australia got silver and Germany took bronze.

The New Zealand men, the Olympic silver medalists, retained their title. The Netherlands finished in second and France won bronze.

In the women’s 10-kilometer scratch race, top-ranked Rachele Barbieri of Italy won gold. Elinor Barker of Britain was second, followed by Jolien D’hoore of Belgium in third.