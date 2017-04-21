Nichole Hannahs

Saturation Patrols in Perry Co.

by Nichole Hannahs on April 21, 2017 at 8:03 am

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office releases details about a recent saturation patrol

On April 14-16th the Sheriff’s Officer partnered with the Ohio State Highway Patrol to hold the patrols between the hours of 6pm-4am.

During the three day period the sheriff’s office said a total of 169 stops were made, four people were charged with OVI, 11 were ticketed for seat belt violations, five with driving under suspension, four for driving without a license and there were six felony arrests.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said the purpose of the saturation patrol is to decrease death, disability, injury and to reduce crime.

