Seattle’s Haniger leaves game with strained oblique

DETROIT (AP) — Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger has left Tuesday night’s game at Detroit with a strained oblique.

Haniger was removed after hitting a single in the third inning, his second hit of the game. The 26-year-old outfielder is batting .338 this season. His injury came just as shortstop Jean Segura returned to the Mariners from the disabled list.

Danny Valencia replaced Haniger as a pinch runner in the third, then stayed in the game and homered two innings later.

