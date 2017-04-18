Several Rue 21 Stores to Close

The teen clothing store Rue 21 announced it’s closing about one-third of its stores nationwide, or about 400 location, to focus more on its online business.

On Facebook the company said the decision to close some of the stores was difficult, but necessary.

According to the store’s website the Zanesville location will remain open, but a location in Cambridge in the Southgate Parkway will close.

The company didn’t say how soon the stores will shut their doors, though its website is promoting store closing sales.

Rue 21 is based in Cranberry, Pennsylvania.