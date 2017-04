COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Sheridan Generals come in at number five in the first statewide high school baseball poll of the year.

The 10-1 Generals are fifth in the DII poll and received one first place vote. Chagrin Falls was voted in the top spot in the DII.

The only other area teams to make the top-20 were Newark Catholic and Lakewood. The Green Wave were voted 11th in the DIV poll. The Lancers were voted 13th in the DII poll.