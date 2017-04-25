Sheridan baseball picks up key MVL win; JG softball tops Sheridan

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – It came down to the wire, but the Sheridan Generals beat John Glenn on the road to move up in the MVL baseball standings.

The Generals jumped out to a 9-2 lead at one point but the Little Muskies fought their way back before eventually falling 10-7. The Generals move to 9-2 in MVL play and are a game out first place.

Also in New Concord, John Glenn softball took down Sheridan 6-4. The Lady Little Muskies are half a game out of first place in the softball standings behind Tri-Valley.

SCOREBOARD

Zanesville 7

River View 4

Tri-Valley 6

West Muskingum 2