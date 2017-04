THORNVILLE, Ohio – It looks nobody will be running away with the MVL baseball title this year.

Heading into Monday, Sheridan and Tri-Valley both had yet to lose a league game. They started by playing the end of a game that was postponed earlier in the season. Tri-Valley won that game 3-2. In game two Sheridan scored seven runs in the first inning and went on to win 9-6.

That means that Sheridan, Tri-Valley, and John Glenn are all atop the MVL standings with just one league loss.