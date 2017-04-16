Skeletal remains found by mushroom hunter in Morgan Co.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio- Authorities are investigating after a mushroom hunter in Morgan County found human skeletal remains.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the man called authorities on Saturday, April 15th after finding the remains at the AEP Recreation Area near Maple Grove Campsite G.

The man was reportedly walking in the woods searching for mushrooms and found the remains near a strip pit/high wall area.

Sheriff Douglas McGrath and deputies confirmed that the remains were human. Personal effects from the area were also collected.

The remains will be sent to the Licking County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy and possible identification. No further details were released.