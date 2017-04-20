Smith to start for Cavs; Pacers make lineup change in Game 3

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — J.R. Smith will be back in the Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup Thursday night.

And he’ll be facing a new-look Indiana Pacers lineup in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series.

Forward C.J. Miles will return to the Pacers’ starting rotation, replacing Monta Ellis, who has been ineffective in the first two games. Coach Nate McMillan made the move after losing the first two games in Cleveland.

Smith missed the second half of Game 2 with an injured hamstring and had been listed as questionable Wednesday. Before Thursday morning’s shootaround, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said Smith would be a game-time decision. Smith missed 36 games during the regular season with a broken right thumb.

