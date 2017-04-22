South Korea’s Hwang grabs 1-stroke lead at Panasonic Open

NODA, Japan (AP) — Hwang Jung-gon of South Korea fired a 6-under 65 Saturday to grab a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Panasonic Open.

Hwang offset two bogeys with eight birdies at the Chiba Country Club to move to 10-under 203, one stroke ahead of three golfers, including Japan’s Mikumu Horikawa who had the day’s lowest score of 63.

Hiroshi Iwata of Japan and Prayad Marksaeng of Thailand both shot 67s and were also tied for second at 9-under 204.

Jason Knutzon of the United States, who led the first two rounds, struggled to a 4-over 75 and is tied for 15th with four others.

Defending champion Yuta Ikeda of Japan is tied for 20th and six strokes off the pace after a 67 for his best round of the tournament.