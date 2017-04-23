Speed limit review: 35 mph sign doesn’t match 50 mph limit

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (AP) — A village in northwest Ohio says it will look at speed limits on a main street after it was revealed that officers had been ticketing drivers based on a speed sign that sets a limit below the actual limit.

The village council in Whitehouse this past week approved doing a study to find a definitive answer.

The police chief in the village near Toledo has acknowledged the 35 mph sign doesn’t match the 50 mph limit set by state law.

A village official tells The Blade (http://bit.ly/2pSbsPA ) newspaper that they need to know if the street in question goes through an urban district before they can establish a proper speed limit.