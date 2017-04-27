Spieth and Palmer share lead at team event in New Orleans

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Jordan Spieth showed off his stellar short game and Ryan Palmer made key putts as they posted a 6-under 66 in foursomes for a share of the lead Thursday in the Zurich Classic, the first team event on the PGA Tour in 36 years.

Spieth hit a bump-and-run from 100 feet to set up a birdie on the par-5 11th, he chipped in for birdie on the 14th and closed out the round with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at the TPC Louisiana.

They were tied with 18-year-old Ryan Ruffels and Kyle Stanley.

Nick Watney made a 60-foot eagle putt from off the 18th green for eagle as he and Charley Hoffman were among four teams at 67 in alternate shot.