Sporting KC beats the Timbers 1-0 in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dom Dwyer scored in the 53rd minute and undefeated Sporting Kansas City won its first game on the road this season, a 1-0 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Kansas City remained one of just two teams in Major League Soccer without a loss. It was the team’s fourth shutout of the season.

Sporting’s stout defense, which has allowed only two goals through six games, slowed a Portland side that leads the league with 16 total goals. Fanendo Adi and Diego Valeri have five goals each but neither was able to get anything going.

It was Portland’s first loss of the year at Providence Park.

The Timbers (4-2-1) were coming off a 3-1 victory at Philadelphia. Adi scored his 46th goal as a Timber, setting a new club record dating back to 1975, which the team was part of the North American Soccer League.

Sporting KC (3-0-3) was coming off a victory at home last week against the Colorado Rapids. The game has gotten attention in recent days because Colorado goalkeeper Tim Howard was suspended for three games and fined for using profanity directed at the crowd during the match and getting into an altercation with a fan following the game.