Springer hits fourth leadoff homer, Astros rally for win

SEATTLE (AP) — George Springer hit his fourth leadoff home run of the season, Evan Gattis had a bases-loaded pinch-hit double and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 7-5 on Tuesday night.

Seattle reliever James Pazos gave up hits to all four Houston batters he faced in the sixth inning — including Gattis’ double and a run-scoring single by Alex Bregman — as the Astros scored four runs to take the lead for good.

Joe Musgrove (1-0) pitched into the sixth inning, giving up three runs and seven hits for Houston.

Ariel Miranda (0-1) allowed four runs and seven hits.