Spurs center Dedmon out sick for Game 4 vs. Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs will be without starting center Dewayne Dedmon in Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies because of an illness.

The Spurs announced Dedmon would miss the game Saturday afternoon, more than two hours before tipoff.

Dedmon not only has started all three games of this first-round playoff series, he also started 37 of the 76 games he played. He averaged 1.3 points per game this postseason after averaging 5.1 points and 6.5 rebounds during the regular season.

The Spurs, with a 2-1 series lead, have a veteran option at center. Pau Gasol started 39 of the 64 games he played, and that would set up a brother on brother tipoff against Grizzlies center Marc Gasol.

