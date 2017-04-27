Stars re-sign Mattias Janmark after unusual knee injury

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars have signed forward Mattias Janmark to a $700,000 contract for next season after he missed this season because of an unusual knee injury.

Janmark had a joint disorder in which the bone underneath the cartilage dies because of reduced blood flow.

General manager Jim Nill said Thursday the team missed Janmark “as much as anyone last season” and looks forward to having him in training camp for the 2017-18 season.

The 24-year-old Janmark had 15 goals and 14 assists as an NHL rookie with Dallas in 2015-16. The Swede also had two goals and three assists in 12 playoff games.