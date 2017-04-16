State says Ohio racetrack can keep the lights on for now

NORWALK, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio racetrack has reached a compromise with the state that will allow it to continue operating, despite a finding that its light poles are a hazard for a nearby airport.

The Sandusky Register reports (http://bit.ly/2op4D8L ) that Summit Motorsports Park has agreed to place warning beacons and reflective tape on the 60-foot poles while seeking a long-term solution.

The Federal Aviation Administration has said the poles need to be removed because they are in the approach path for the small airport.

Track owner Bill Bader Jr. says he can’t move the poles in time for upcoming races. He says that would force him to cancel events and threatened to shut the track down completely.

The track hosts dozen of events each year, including the National Hot Rod Association series.