State to update Ohio’s unemployment rate, other jobs data

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials are set to update the unemployment rate and other jobs data for Ohio.

The report to be released Friday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will show the unemployment rate for March. It also will show job gains and losses in sectors such as manufacturing, construction and health care.

The unemployment rate in Ohio for February was 5.1 percent. Ohio’s rate that month was a bit higher than the national rate, which was 4.7 percent.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio’s nonagricultural employment increased by 15,200 in February.

The sectors that saw job gains in February included construction, leisure and hospitality, and educational and health services. Job losses were reported in state government, financial activities and mining and logging.