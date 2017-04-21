Story, Blackmon power Rockies to 6-5 win over Giants

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story hit his first career grand slam and Charlie Blackmon lined an inside-the-park homer as part of a six-run fourth inning, helping the Colorado Rockies beat Johnny Cueto and the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on a rainy Friday night.

It’s the first time an NL team has hit a grand slam and an inside-the-parker in the same inning since the 1950 New York Giants, according to STATS. The Boston Red Sox accomplished the feat in 2011.

Tyler Chatwood (2-2) started off shaky before finding his rhythm. He went six innings and allowed four runs. This was quite a contrast to his outing last weekend at San Francisco, when he threw a complete-game shutout.

Jake McGee bailed the Rockies out of a two-on, one-out jam in the eighth by getting a fly out and a pop out. Greg Holland pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth straight save to start this season.

Cueto (3-1) struggled in the fourth when the rain picked up intensity.