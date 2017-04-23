Stroman throws 7-hitter in Blue Jays’ 6-2 win over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched a seven-hitter and Devon Travis hit a go-ahead, two-run homer during a four-run eighth inning in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Stroman (2-2) survived a rocky ninth by inducing a game-ending double play in his third career complete game — and his second in 12 days. The right-hander retired 14 straight Angels at one point during a gritty start in his first appearance back in Southern California since pitching the U.S. to victory in the World Baseball Classic final at Dodger Stadium last month.

Albert Pujols delivered a run-scoring single for the Angels in the third inning shortly after Toronto manager John Gibbons’ ejection . Los Angeles has lost 10 of 12 with an injury-plagued pitching staff.