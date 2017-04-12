Sub Sales for Operation Feed

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 32 Annual Operation Feed campaign has started for 2017 with the Italian Sub Sale.

Christ’s Table is accepting Italian sub orders until , 2017 so all orders can be picked up or delivered on , 2017. Executive Director Keely Warden acknowledged the sub sales have been a hit in past years and Christ’s Table has a large goal for this year.

“A dear friend of ours, Audrey Foster from the [United Way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan Counties] created this for United Way and then she intern shared it with our operation feed committee a few years ago and she said ‘Hey I think we can make this work for Operation Feed,” Warden said. “It did, it worked very successfully. Last year we sold 800 subs. This year our goal is to sell 1000.”

Warden explained this is one of Operation Feed’s biggest fundraisers and all the money goes into feeding and providing for the families that need it most.

“Operation Feed is supporting the Muskingum County Hunger Network, which is the 15 food pantries and the four hot meal programs here in Muskingum County,” Warden said. “We’ve provided almost 900,000 meals last year to the community. So that’s why this is so very important.”

There were 515,973 meals served in 2016 by the 15 pantries and 348,539 meals served by the four hot meals sites.

Every dollar or non-perishable item that is donated to Operation Feed goes directly to the Muskingum County Hunger Network. Warden said there is absolutely no administrative charges taken out of Operation Feed.

“We’re all volunteers, we’re all doing this for the good of the cause, and all the money comes directly back into this community,” Warden said. “All of the dollars that are generated locally is spent locally. We feel very passionate about that, we feel that’s very important that if we’re raising money in Muskingum County, that it’s also spent in Muskingum County.”

Each order will have one Italian sub and bag of chips for $6.00. All orders must be faxed or called into Christ’s Table (740) 452-9721 by , 2017.