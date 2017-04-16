Sunday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|BASEBALL
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
LA Angels at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.
|NBA PLAYOFFS
|First Round
Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 9 p.m.
|NHL PLAYOFFS
|First Round
Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|MOTORSPORTS
F1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, 11 a.m.
|OTHER EVENTS
|Tennis
ATP World Tour, Grand Prix Hassan II, Marrakech, Morocco
ATP World Tour, U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship, Houston
ATP World Tour, Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters
WTA, Ladies Open Biel Bienne, Switzerland
|Golf
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
PGA Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Duluth, Ga.
LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship, Kapolei, Hawaii
European PGA, Hassan II Golf Trophy, Rabat, Morocco