Sunday’s Time Schedule

by Associated Press on April 16, 2017 at 9:36 am
All Times EDT
BASEBALL

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

LA Angels at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS
First Round

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 9 p.m.

NHL PLAYOFFS
First Round

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

F1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, 11 a.m.

OTHER EVENTS
Tennis

ATP World Tour, Grand Prix Hassan II, Marrakech, Morocco

ATP World Tour, U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship, Houston

ATP World Tour, Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters

WTA, Ladies Open Biel Bienne, Switzerland

Golf

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

PGA Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Duluth, Ga.

LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship, Kapolei, Hawaii

European PGA, Hassan II Golf Trophy, Rabat, Morocco

