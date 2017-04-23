Sunday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|BASEBALL
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 8 p.m.
|NBA PLAYOFFS
|First Round
Cleveland at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
|NHL PLAYOFFS
|First Round
Ottawa at Boston, 3 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.
|MLS
Orlando City at New York City FC, 1:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota United, 6 p.m.
|MOTORSPORTS
NHRA, Springnationals, Baytown, Texas, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, Food City 500, 2 p.m.
IndyCar, Honda Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham, 3:30 p.m.
|OTHER EVENTS
|Tennis
ATP World Tour, Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters, Monaco
ITF, Fed Cup, WORLD GROUP, Semifinals: Czech Republic vs. United States at Wesley Chapel, Fla., Switzerland at Belarus. WORLD GROUP PLAYOFFS: Spain at France, Belgium at Russia, Ukraine at Germany, Netherlands at Slovakia. WORLD GROUP II PLAYOFFS: Taiwan at Italy, Britain at Romania, Australia at Serbia, Kazakhstan at Canada.
|Golf
PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, San Antonio
European Tour, Shenzhen (China) International
PGA Tour Champions, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, Ridgedale, Mo.
Web.com Tour, United Leasing & Finance Championship, Newburgh, Ind.