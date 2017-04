The Newcomerstown Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a Newcomerstown Police Officer.

The shooting took place shortly after 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are looking for two suspects, one is Chaz Gillian. He is a 28-year-old male with tattoos on his face and neck.

The vehicle involved is a black Geo Tracker with no plates.

If you see the suspect and/or vehicle call 911 immediately.