Tamika Catchings returns to Indiana with front office job

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tamika Catchings is returning to Indiana — as director of player programs and franchise development.

The longtime WNBA star retired at the end of last season after a 16-year career that included 10 All-Star selections, one WNBA championship, one league MVP award and four Olympic gold medals.

Catchings will work with three different franchises — the Indiana Fever, who she played with, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA’s D-League and the Indiana Pacers.

The 37-year-old Catchings will be asked to help build chemistry and continuity among players and recruit free agents for the Fever and Mad Ants and will assist with community outreach programs for all three franchises.