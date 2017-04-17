Teen accused in Ohio teen’s fatal shooting pleads not guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A 17-year-old boy accused of firing the shots that killed one teen and wounded another has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and aggravated robbery in an Ohio juvenile court.

The Blade in Toledo (http://bit.ly/2nVqOq0 ) reports the suspect pleaded not guilty Monday in Toledo. Police say he fired at least two shots into a vehicle carrying 17-year-old Collin Doyle and a 16-year-old boy. Doyle died. The wounded 16-year-old is expected to survive.

It couldn’t immediately be determined if the suspect has an attorney. Prosecutors plan to ask that the case be transferred to adult court.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify juveniles charged with crimes.

Court records say the shooting occurred during a robbery. Two men and another juvenile are charged with complicity to both murder and aggravated robbery.

