Teen accused of setting church fire to get rehab treatment

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A 16-year-old boy accused of setting fire to a southwest Ohio church and vandalizing a gas station has been sent to a juvenile rehabilitation program.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News (http://bit.ly/2pf5fBc ) reports the teen pleaded true — the equivalent of a guilty plea in adult court — to juvenile charges of arson and vandalism Tuesday.

Authorities say the boy set fire to the Tytus Avenue First Church of God Jan. 22 and also vandalized a gas station in Middletown, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

The judge ordered the teen to pay restitution of $1,000 to the church and $605 for the gas station.

The teen apologized in court. His attorney says the boy was using street drugs at the time instead of taking his medication for mental health issues.

