NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Another local athlete has signed their letter to continue their athletic career at the next level.

John Glenn’s Bre Tetirick signed to play softball at Westminster College in Pennsylvania. Tetirick played both catcher and third base for the Little Muskies and in the summer played on the Road Runners softball team.

Westminster is a NCAA DIII school located in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. The Titans’ softball team is currently 24-7 and opened the season with Muskingum.