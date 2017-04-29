The Latest: Broncos trade RB Bibbs and pick to 49ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft (all times Eastern):

12:50 p.m.

The Broncos have traded running back Kapri Bibbs and a fifth-round pick to San Francisco for the 49ers’ 2018 fourth-round pick.

The fifth-rounder was one of John Elway’s four compensatory picks. This is the first year the league allows teams to trade compensatory selections.

Bibbs is a fourth-year pro who appeared in 13 games for the Broncos, including 12 last season when he finished the year on IR with a sprained ankle.

Bibbs broke Colorado State’s single season records for rushing yards (1,741), TD runs (31) and points (186) in his lone season with the Rams in 2013 after starting out in junior college

12:35 p.m.

No. 10 for Alabama.

Chicago took defensive back Eddie Jackson with the fifth pick of the fourth round, No. 112 overall. Jackson is the 10th Alabama player to be selected, with more than three rounds remaining.

Last season, Ohio State led all schools with 12 players selected in the NFL draft.

12:25 p.m.

Three picks into the fourth round, Jacksonville drafted a Heisman Trophy finalist. Oklahoma receiver Dede Westbrook finished fourth in the Heisman voting, won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver and was an All-American.

The Sooner also comes with baggage. He was accused of domestic violence by the mother of his two children in 2012 and 2013, before he came to Oklahoma as a junior college transfer. On the field, Westbrook is only about 180 pounds and there are concerns about his ability to be beat physical cornerbacks.

12:10 p.m.

Cheesehead to the Packers.

Green Bay stayed in-state to open the fourth round of the NFL draft Saturday, taking Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel. He comes off a season shortened by a broken foot, but was a standout for the Badgers before getting hurt.

The round began with an introduction from three of Philly’s football idols: Troy Vincent, now in charge of the NFL’s football operations, Brian Westbrook and Brian Dawkins. Dawkins led an impromptu version of “Fly Eagles Fly,” and Westbrook dared anyone representing the Cowboys to stand in front of the big crowd.

“If anybody from Dallas steps to this podium in my city, we are going to give them a true Philadelphia welcome,” Westbrook promised in response to former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson taunting the fans when announcing a Dallas pick on Friday night.

Including compensatory picks, which now can be traded, there will be 253 selections overall. Denver owns the final spot, Mr. Irrelevant.

