The Latest: Hernandez’s fiancee ‘very happy’ with verdict

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the Aaron Hernandez double murder trial (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee says she’s “very happy” about his acquittal on charges he killed two men after they left a Boston nightclub.

Prosecutors said the 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado were fueled by Hernandez’s anger over a spilled drink at the club.

Hernandez denied killing the men. He was convicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon.

A judge sentenced the former New England Patriots tight end to an additional four to five years in prison.

Hernandez already is serving life in prison in the death of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

Hernandez wept quietly in court after the jury announcement. His fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, also sobbed.

9:20 a.m.

Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have begun their sixth day of deliberations.

The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of killing two men in 2012 after one of them accidentally spilled a drink on him at a Boston nightclub. His lawyers say it was Hernandez’s friend who shot the men in a drug deal.

The jury has deliberated about 32 hours over five days. Deliberations resumed Friday morning.

The 27-year-old Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

The jury in the Lloyd case deliberated for 36 hours over seven days before convicting Hernandez of first-degree murder in April 2015.