The Latest: Lawyer wants Patriots’ payout in Hernandez case

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on the prison suicide of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

A lawyer for the mother of the man Aaron Hernandez murdered is asking the New England Patriots to voluntarily give her whatever money the ex-NFL star might still be owed.

Attorney Dough Sheff tells reporters he’s issued “a friend challenge” to the Patriots. Hernandez was a star tight end for the team before he was cut in 2013, the same year he killed Odin Lloyd.

Sheff says he’s asked the Patriots for $6 million. The team didn’t immediately comment on his request.

Sheff is representing Lloyd’s mother, Ursula Ward, in a wrongful-death lawsuit. He said Friday he wants to be certain that any of Hernandez’s assets go to help support Ward.

It’s unclear what assets Hernandez had when he hanged himself in prison this week, and how they might be distributed.

Hernandez’s fiancee and the couple’s 4-year-old daughter also would have legal claims to his estate.

___

12:20 p.m.

The mother of the man former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was convicted of killing says she’s convinced justice was done even if the murder charge gets erased.

Courts in Massachusetts customarily vacate the convictions of defendants who die before their appeals are heard. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for killing Odin Lloyd when he hanged himself in his cell earlier this week.

Lloyd’s mother, Ursula Ward, says a jury found Hernandez guilty of killing her son and that’s good enough for her.

She says Hernandez’s suicide in prison has reopened old wounds and she’s reliving the pain of her son’s 2013 murder.

She told reporters Friday: “I lost my best friend. I lost my son. I lost the love of my life.”

___

10:40 a.m.

One of Aaron Hernandez’s lawyers says he’ll ask a court to have the ex-NFL star’s murder conviction erased now that Hernandez killed himself in prison.

John Thompson said Friday he’ll file the necessary paperwork in Bristol County. That’s the Massachusetts jurisdiction where Hernandez was tried and convicted in the 2013 slaying of Odin Lloyd.

Thompson didn’t say when he’ll file the request. The district attorney will be able to challenge it.

Courts in Massachusetts and a number of other states customarily vacate the convictions of defendants who die before their appeals are heard.

All first-degree murder convictions in Massachusetts trigger an automatic appeal. Hernandez’s appeal was still in its early stages and hadn’t yet been heard when he hanged himself early Wednesday.

___

10:30 a.m.

Family members of Aaron Hernandez are asking a judge to order Massachusetts prison officials to preserve evidence so they can investigate the circumstances of his death.

A medical examiner says the former New England Patriots player hanged himself while serving a life sentence for murder.

Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, filed a complaint Wednesday on behalf of the daughter she had with Hernandez. It asks that prison officials be barred from altering or destroying any potential evidence, including Hernandez’s writings, video and audio recordings and medical records.

A judge in New Bedford is due to hear the request at 2 p.m. Friday.

Hernandez was found dead in his cell Wednesday, days after being acquitted in a 2012 double homicide case. He was already serving a life term in a 2013 killing.