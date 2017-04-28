The Latest: NFL’s 2nd round picks include “Baby Gronk”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft (all times Eastern):

8:45 p.m.

No. 43 Philadelphia: Sidney Jones, CB, 6-0, 186, Washington. Three Huskies DBs in 11 picks. Jones tore his Achilles’ at pro day workout.

No. 44 Los Angeles Rams: Gerald Everett, TE, 6-6, 239, South Alabama.

No. 45 Chicago: Adam Shaheen, TE, 6-6, 278, Ashland. Baby Gronk is from a Division II school.

No. 46 Indianapolis: Quicy Wilson, CB, 6-1, 211 Florida.

No. 47 Baltimore: Tyus Bowser, OLB, 6-2, 247, Houston

No. 48 Cincinnati: Joe Mixon, RB, 6-2, 230, Oklahoma. The Bengals have never been a shy about bringing in players with troubled pasts and they grabbed this draft’s biggest red flag. Mixon might have been the most talented running back in the draft, but he was suspended for his freshman season after punching a woman on video. He reached a plea deal to misdemeanor assault charges.

The second round of the NFL draft started with a flurry of trades and a couple of defensive back teammates from Washington being selected.

___

8:38 p.m.

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is headed to Cincinnati, which added to its reputation for taking chances on players with off-field problems.

The Bengals traded down in the second round, then took the 5-foot-10 running back with the 48th overall pick Friday. Mixon was one of the top running backs in the draft, but dropped because he was suspended his freshman season for punching a woman and breaking bones in her face.

Cincinnati needed a running back after Rex Burkhead left for New England. Plus, Giovani Bernard is recovering from a torn ACL, raising doubts about depth at the position.

___

8:04 p.m.

The Minnesota Vikings were eager enough to start drafting after sitting out the first round that they traded up seven spots for Florida State running back Dalvin Cook with the 41st pick.

The Vikings sent one of their fourth-round selections, No. 128 overall, to Cincinnati in order to slide up in the second round. The 5-foot-11, 213-pound Cook was a first team Associated Press All-American last season as a junior and totaled 38 touchdowns over the last two years for the Seminoles.

Though the Vikings signed Latavius Murray in free agency, Cook has now been targeted as the long-term replacement for Adrian Peterson. He’s the third running back taken this year, after LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey went in the first round.

___

8:01 p.m.

No. 38 Los Angeles Chargers: Forrest Lamp, OL, 6-4, 309, Western Kentucky. Tackle who might move inside in the pros, but he graded out as well as any linemen in the draft.

No. 39 New York Jets: Marcus Maye, S, 6-0, 210, Florida. Two picks and two safeties for the Jets.

No. 40 Carolina: Curtis Samuel, WR/RB, 6-0, 205, Ohio State. Panthers add versatile Samuel to Christian McCaffrey, who they took in Round 1.

No. 41 Minnesota: Dalvin Cook, RB, 5-10, 210, Florida State. Character question dragged Cook down, but the Vikings got a potential star to replace Adrian Peterson.

No. 42 New Orleans: Marcus Williams, S, 6-1, 202, Utah.

___

7:42 p.m.

Latest picks from the NFL draft:

No. 33 Green Bay (from Cleveland): Kevin King, CB, 6-3, 203, Washington. One of the tallest corners in the draft. Big question is top-end speed.

No. 34 Jacksonville (from Seattle through San Francisco): Cam Robinson, OT, 6-6, 322, Alabama. The All-American has all the measurable. Needs more consistent footwork.

No. 35 Seattle (from Jacksonville): Malik McDowell, DT, 6-6, 295, Michigan State. Inconsistent play and some injuries as a junior kept him out of the first round. Freaky athlete.

No. 36 Arizona (from Chicago): Budda Baker, S, 5-10, 195, Washington. Baker goes to the team that has the player he is most often compared: Tyrann Mathieu.

No. 37 Buffalo (Los Angeles Rams): Zay Jones, WR, 6-2, 201, East Carolina. Jones led the nation in catches with a record 158 last season. Yes, 158.

___

7:15 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers opened the second round of the NFL draft by selecting Washington cornerback Kevin King.

Green Bay traded out of the first round, so King, a 6-3 former safety, was its first addition in this draft. The Packers owned the 29th pick, which they sent to Cleveland on Thursday night.

Just before Friday’s selection, Commissioner Roger Goodell and former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski thanked Philadelphia and the fans. Folks in the theater even booed Goodell’s tribute, but not when “Jaws” repeated it.

___

6:45 p.m.

Cardinals first-round draft pick Haason Reddick arrived in Arizona Friday and gushed about his new NFL home.

He praised the welcoming fans and called the area “heaven on earth.”

Apparently nobody warned him about practicing in 120-degree summer temperatures.

The versatile linebacker also said he’s looking forward to learning behind veteran Karlos Dansby, who was signed to a one-year contract.

Reddick, the 13th pick overall, said he’s already talked to Dansby and that he’s “blessed and lucky” to be in a position to learn from him.

Round two of the draft begins at 7 p.m. with a pick by Green Bay.

___

6:30 p.m.

The NFL draft resumes at 7 p.m. with the second and third rounds.

The Green Bay Packers have the first and 29th picks in the second round. Seattle has the second pick in the second round, followed by Jacksonville, Chicago and the Los Angeles Rams.

Among the best players still on the board are Florida State running back Dalvin Cook, Alabama offensive lineman Cam Robinson and Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer.

___

