The Latest: Steelers pick hometown cancer survivor Conner

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft (all times Eastern):

11:35 p.m.

James Conner’s battle with cancer didn’t stop the Pittsburgh running back from reaching the NFL.

Conner won’t even have to leave Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected the running back in the third round of the draft on Friday night, believing Conner can provide a physical presence to take some of the pressure off star Le’Veon Bell.

Conner was the 2014 ACC Player of the Year after scoring a school-record 26 rushing touchdowns. His junior year was cut short first by a knee injury and then by a cancer diagnosis.

Conner spent six months undergoing treatment for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and was cleared in time for the 2016 season. He grew stronger as the season wore on, going over 100 yards in four of his final six games, including 120 yards and a touchdown in an upset win over eventual national champion Clemson.

Conner embraced his role as a cancer survivor, speaking to cancer patients and making frequent hospital visits to help lend strength to others in their fight.

___

11:30 p.m.

What a day for Montravius Adams.

First he became a father after his girlfriend gave birth to their first child, son Montravius Adams, Jr., at about 2:30 p.m. He weighed in at 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

About eight hours later, life changed again for the 6-foot-4, 309-pound Adams. The Auburn defensive lineman was drafted in the third round by the Green Bay Packers.

Adams says it’s been a day of blessings. He got the call from the Packers at a hospital in Georgia. He’s been at the hospital since early Friday morning.

Adams says he loves football, but it comes second to his love for his family.

___

11:10 p.m.

The winner of the 2016 Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top college running back will stay in the Lone Star State, as Texas’ D’Onta Foreman goes to the Houston Texans in the third round.

No. 88 Oakland: Eddie Vanderdoes, DT, 6-3, 305, UCLA. He played his best football at UCLA early in his career, before an ACL injury.

No. 89 Houston: D’Onta Foreman, RB, 6-0, 233, Texas. Foreman won the 2016 Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top college running back.

No. 90 Seattle: Shaquill Griffin, DB, 6-0, 194, Central Florida

No. 91 Los Angeles Rams: John Johnson, S, 6-0, 208, Boston College

No. 92 Dallas: Jourdan Lewis, CB, 5-10, 188, Michigan

No. 93 Green Bay: Montravius Adams, DT, 6-4, 304, Auburn

No. 94 Pittsburgh: Cameron Sutton, CB, 5-11, 18, Tennessee. Sutton was a four-year starter at Tennessee.

No. 95: Seattle: Delano Hill, SS, 6-1, 216, Michigan

No. 96 Detroit: Kenny Golladay, WR, 6-4, 218, Northern Illinois

___

10:50 p.m.

No. 82 Denver: Carlos Henderson, WR, 5-11, 199, Louisiana Tech

No. 83 New England: Derek Rivers, DE, 6-3, 248, Youngstown State. The Super Bowl champions finally make their first draft pick of the week.

No. 84 Tampa Bay: Chris Godwin, WR, 6-1, 209, Penn State

No. 85 New England: Antonio Garcia, OT, 6-6, 3-2, Troy

No. 86 Kansas City: Kareem Hunt, RB, 5-10, 216, Toledo. Hunt rushed for 44 TDs in his college career.

No. 87 New York Giants: Davis Webb, QB, 6-5, 229, California. The Texas Tech transfer threw for 4,295 yards and 37 TDs at Cal last season.

___

10:30 p.m.

No. 73 Cincinnati: Jordan Willis, OLB, 6-4, 255, Kansas State

No. 74 Baltimore: Chris Wormley, DE, 6-5, 298, Michigan

No. 75 Atlanta: Duke Riley, LB, 6-0, 232, LSU. Falcons take another LSU linebacker to pair with Deion Jones, a second-round pick last year.

No. 76 New Orleans: Alex Anzalone, LB, 6-3, 241, Florida. Anzalone struggled with injuries throughout his college career.

No. 77: Carolina: Daeshon Hall, DE, 6-5, 266, Texas A&M

No. 78 Baltimore: Tim Williams, OLB, 6-3, 244, Alabama

No. 79 New York Jets: ArDarius Stewart, WR, 5-11, 204, Alabama. Stewart is the ninth Alabama player to get selected

No. 80 Indianapolis: Tarell Basham, DE, 6-4, 269, Ohio

No. 81 Washington: Fabian Moreau, CB, 6-0, 206, UCLA

___

10:18 p.m.

The New England Patriots waited a full day and a few more hours, and when it came time for them to make their first pick of the 2017 NFL draft … they traded down.

The Patriots sent the No. 72 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans along with the 200th overall pick and got pick Nos. 83 and 124 in return. That meant the draft was almost seven hours old and the defending Super Bowl champions hadn’t selected a single player.

New England gave up its first-round pick (No. 32) in the deal that brought Brandin Cooks from New Orleans. The Patriots gave up their second-rounder (No. 64) to Carolina for Kony Ealy.

___

10 p.m.

The New Orleans Saints trade up to select Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara and offensive linemen finally start to hear their names called as the third round opens.

No. 65 Cleveland: Larry Ogunjobi, DT, 6-3, 305, Charlotte

No. 66 San Francisco: Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, 6-3, 198, Colorado

No. 67 New Orleans: Alvin Kamara, RB, 5-10, 214, Tennessee. The Saints traded up to get this pick from San Francisco. Kamara’s versatility could make him an ideal fit for the Saints’ offense.

No. 68 Jacksonville: Dawuane Smoot, DE, 6-3, 264, Illinois

No. 69 Los Angeles Rams: Cooper Kupp, WR, 6-2, 204, Eastern Washington

No. 70 Minnesota: Pat Elflein, C, 6-3, 303, Ohio State. Does this start a run on offensive linemen? Only seven offensive linemen were selected in first two rounds.

No. 71 Los Angeles Chargers: Dan Feeney, OG, 6-4, 305, Indiana

No. 72 Tennessee: Taywan Taylor, WR, 5-11, 203, Western Kentucky. The Titans trade up to get this pick from New England.

___

9:38 p.m.

No 60 Dallas: Chidobe Awuzie, CB, 6-0, 202, Colorado

No. 61 Green Bay: Josh Jones, S, 6-1, 220, North Carolina State

No. 62 Pittsburgh: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, 6-1, 215, Southern California. Caught 10 touchdown passes each of last two years at USC.

No. 63 Buffalo: Dion Dawkins, OG, 6-4, 314, Temple. Bills traded up to get this pick from Atlanta.

No. 64 Carolina: Taylor Moton, OT/OG, 6-5, 319, Western Michigan. Moton is the final selection of the second round.

___

9:20 p.m.

No. 53 Detroit: Teez Tabor, CB, 6-0, 199, Florida. Second Gators cornerback taken in the second round. A disappointing 40-yard dash caused his stock to drop.

No. 54 Miami: Raekwon McMillan, LB, 6-2, 240, Ohio State. Led the Buckeyes in tackles the last two seasons and a team leader.

No. 55 New York Giants: Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, 6-2, 310, Alabama. The seventh Alabama player selected.

No. 56 Oakland: Obi Melifonwu, S, 6-4, 224, Connecticut. The 17th defensive back taken in the first two rounds.

No. 57 Houston: Zach Cunningham, LB, 6-3, 234, Vanderbilt.

No. 58 Seattle: Ethan Pocic, C, 6-6, 310, LSU.

No. 59 Kansas City: Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, 6-7, 289, Villanova. The Villanova guy gets a huge ovation from the Philadelphia crowd.

___

8:50 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns’ quest for a franchise quarterback has brought them to Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer.

After passing on quarterbacks in the first round, Cleveland selected Kizer with the No. 52 overall pick. The 6-foot-4, 233-pound Kizer struggled last season for the Fighting Irish, but the Browns are intrigued with his size, arm and upside.

The Browns have started 26 quarterbacks since 1999, when they returned as an expansion team.

On Thursday, Sashi Brown, the team’s head of football operations, said the team didn’t want to “force” picking a quarterback and would wait for the right moment to grab one. Kizer might not be their future, but he at least gives the Browns another option along with Brock Osweiler, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan.

___

8:49 p.m.

No. 49 Washington: Ryan Anderson, OLB, 6-2, 253, Alabama.

No. 50 Tampa Bay: Justin Evans, S, 6-0, 228, Texas A&M.

No. 51 Denver: DeMarcus Walker, DE, 6-3, 280, Florida State. Tenacious pass rusher had 16 sacks last season and joins Von Miller with the Broncos.

No. 52 Cleveland: DeShone Kizer, QB, 6-4, 233, Notre Dame. The first quarterback taken in the second round as the Browns waited it out and still got a prospect with big upside

___

8:45 p.m.

No. 43 Philadelphia: Sidney Jones, CB, 6-0, 186, Washington. Three Huskies DBs in 11 picks. Jones tore his Achilles’ at pro day workout.

No. 44 Los Angeles Rams: Gerald Everett, TE, 6-6, 239, South Alabama.

No. 45 Chicago: Adam Shaheen, TE, 6-6, 278, Ashland. Baby Gronk is from a Division II school.

No. 46 Indianapolis: Quincy Wilson, CB, 6-1, 211 Florida.

No. 47 Baltimore: Tyus Bowser, OLB, 6-2, 247, Houston

No. 48 Cincinnati: Joe Mixon, RB, 6-2, 230, Oklahoma. The Bengals have never been a shy about bringing in players with troubled pasts and they grabbed this draft’s biggest red flag. Mixon might have been the most talented running back in the draft, but he was suspended for his freshman season after punching a woman on video. He reached a plea deal to misdemeanor assault charges.

___

8:38 p.m.

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is headed to Cincinnati, which added to its reputation for taking chances on players with off-field problems.

The Bengals traded down in the second round, then took the 5-foot-10 running back with the 48th overall pick Friday. Mixon was one of the top running backs in the draft, but dropped because he was suspended his freshman season for punching a woman and breaking bones in her face.

Cincinnati needed a running back after Rex Burkhead left for New England. Plus, Giovani Bernard is recovering from a torn ACL, raising doubts about depth at the position.

___

8:04 p.m.

The Minnesota Vikings were eager enough to start drafting after sitting out the first round that they traded up seven spots for Florida State running back Dalvin Cook with the 41st pick.

The Vikings sent one of their fourth-round selections, No. 128 overall, to Cincinnati in order to slide up in the second round. The 5-foot-11, 213-pound Cook was a first team Associated Press All-American last season as a junior and totaled 38 touchdowns over the last two years for the Seminoles.

Though the Vikings signed Latavius Murray in free agency, Cook has now been targeted as the long-term replacement for Adrian Peterson. He’s the third running back taken this year, after LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey went in the first round.

___

8:01 p.m.

No. 38 Los Angeles Chargers: Forrest Lamp, OL, 6-4, 309, Western Kentucky. Tackle who might move inside in the pros, but he graded out as well as any linemen in the draft.

No. 39 New York Jets: Marcus Maye, S, 6-0, 210, Florida. Two picks and two safeties for the Jets.

No. 40 Carolina: Curtis Samuel, WR/RB, 6-0, 205, Ohio State. Panthers add versatile Samuel to Christian McCaffrey, who they took in Round 1.

No. 41 Minnesota: Dalvin Cook, RB, 5-10, 210, Florida State. Character question dragged Cook down, but the Vikings got a potential star to replace Adrian Peterson.

No. 42 New Orleans: Marcus Williams, S, 6-1, 202, Utah.

___

7:42 p.m.

Latest picks from the NFL draft:

No. 33 Green Bay (from Cleveland): Kevin King, CB, 6-3, 203, Washington. One of the tallest corners in the draft. Big question is top-end speed.

No. 34 Jacksonville (from Seattle through San Francisco): Cam Robinson, OT, 6-6, 322, Alabama. The All-American has all the measurable. Needs more consistent footwork.

No. 35 Seattle (from Jacksonville): Malik McDowell, DT, 6-6, 295, Michigan State. Inconsistent play and some injuries as a junior kept him out of the first round. Freaky athlete.

No. 36 Arizona (from Chicago): Budda Baker, S, 5-10, 195, Washington. Baker goes to the team that has the player he is most often compared: Tyrann Mathieu.

No. 37 Buffalo (Los Angeles Rams): Zay Jones, WR, 6-2, 201, East Carolina. Jones led the nation in catches with a record 158 last season. Yes, 158.

___

7:15 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers opened the second round of the NFL draft by selecting Washington cornerback Kevin King.

Green Bay traded out of the first round, so King, a 6-3 former safety, was its first addition in this draft. The Packers owned the 29th pick, which they sent to Cleveland on Thursday night.

Just before Friday’s selection, Commissioner Roger Goodell and former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski thanked Philadelphia and the fans. Folks in the theater even booed Goodell’s tribute, but not when “Jaws” repeated it.

___

6:30 p.m.

The NFL draft resumes at 7 p.m. with the second and third rounds.

The Green Bay Packers have the first and 29th picks in the second round. Seattle has the second pick in the second round, followed by Jacksonville, Chicago and the Los Angeles Rams.

Among the best players still on the board are Florida State running back Dalvin Cook, Alabama offensive lineman Cam Robinson and Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer.

___

