Trial to begin in 2014 deaths of 2 Toledo firefighters

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Jury selection is ready to begin for the trial of a property owner facing murder charges in the January 2014 deaths of two Toledo firefighters.

The Blade newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2ozWaib ) that a visit to the site is planned after jurors are seated in a selection that begins Monday. Strong public interest is expected in the Lucas County case before Judge Stacy Cook.

Building owner Ray Abou-Arab has denied setting the blaze that resulted in the deaths of the firefighters, 31-year-old James Dickman and 42-year-old Stephen Machcinski.

Prosecutors recently decided not to pursue death-penalty specifications in the case.

The 64-year-old man has been held in Lucas County for more than three years awaiting trial. He could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted on aggravated murder counts.

