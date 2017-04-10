Two arrests in Perry County drug raid

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office released information on two arrests made in connection to another drug raid in New Lexington.

Deputies from Perry County executed a search warrant on Friday, April 7th in the 300 block of East Water Street in New Lexington, after methamphetamine had been purchased from the residence.

28-year-old, Steven Finck, and 32-year-old Jessica Hiles, were both arrested for Felony Drug Trafficking and Evidence Tampering charges.

Methamphetamine, currency, and drug packaging were all seized. A 4-year-old child was also in the home, and is now in custody of Perry County Children’s services.

Both remain incarcerated, and are awaiting a bond hearing.