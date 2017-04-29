Ukranian woman shares first-hand experience with Operation Christmas Child

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A woman from Ukraine shared her story today about how a small gift in a shoe box changed her life.

Volunteers and members of Operation Christmas Child met at Rolling Plains Church this afternoon, where they shared real life testimonies about the impact their organization has on young children. One member spoke about her experience as young child in Ukraine.

“I’m from Ukraine and when I was 9-years old, I received a shoe box from Operation Christmas Child. When I received my shoe box, I opened it up and the first thing I saw in my box, it was a Barbie doll. And it was so precious, because I was 9 and I was dreaming for a Barbie doll. And my bBrbie, the story about my Barbie doll, is still out there. The little girl in Ukraine still playing with it,” said Nadia Karnatova, a full-cycle speaker for Operation Christmas Child.

Karnatova grew up in Ukraine with seven brothers and one sister, living in a small three-bedroom apartment in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. Her father was a minister who went around preaching the word of God, despite the dangers associated with communism at the time. She says that her family had to share everything– clothes, shoes, even toothbrushes. They had to share one small bathroom, which made getting ready for school in the mornings difficult.

Her mother was constantly praying to God and even living in poverty, they felt very blessed that God was always with them. If they didn’t have enough food, someone would appear at their door the next day with food or telling them where they could get some food. Karnatova described her mother as a constant giver, and said that despite the fact they didn’t have much, they were always taught to be thankful for what they did have and to give to others when they could.

The presence of communism in Ukraine made it difficult for Christian families to practice their religion in public. Karnatova described a time in which her brother was caught praying publicly in school and his teacher made him stand in front of the class while he was ridiculed and laughed at. Despite the difficulties and dangers, many Christians continued to pray and worship together.

“Until 7-years old, we were not allowed to talk about God with anyone. We had to be extremely quiet because if somebody found out they would laugh at us in school. We were like one of those outcasts, one of those kids. Even thinking about it was very emotional but God never left us because my Dad was so obedient and God always took care of us,” added Karnatova.

Karnatova now lives in Ohio, residing in Hilliard, as a mother of three. She travels around the state of Ohio telling her story to different churches and congregations and says she is very thankful for Operation Christmas Child and the opportunity to tell her story.

Anyone interested in assisting with Operation Christmas Child can go to their website for volunteer information at www.samaritanspurse.org.