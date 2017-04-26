Union: Fired dispatcher told boyfriend to avoid wanted man

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland police union says a dispatcher should not have been fired for telling her boyfriend to stay away from a wanted man.

WJW-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2pkaiiS ) that city records show Cassandra Christian was fired for relaying confidential police information.

Union President Steve Loomis said Christian’s warning to her boyfriend, who knew the wanted man, was inappropriate but firing her was excessive.

Loomis said investigators found no evidence that the information was passed on to the man, who was a suspect in a drug case. Police eventually found him.

The city’s safety director declined to comment.

City records also show Christian admitted to investigators that she was present while others used illegal drugs.

