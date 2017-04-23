Valdez digs deep to defend title in decision over Marriaga

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Oscar Valdez defended his WBO featherweight title with a tenacious performance on Saturday night, knocking down Colombia’s Miguel Marriaga in the 10th round of a unanimous-decision victory.

Jessie Magdaleno defended his WBO super bantamweight belt with a second-round stoppage of Brazil’s Adeilson Dos Santos, and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez defended his WBO super middleweight title with a lopsided decision over Ukraine’s Max Bursak in the famed outdoor ring at StubHub Center.

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson also won his professional debut on the card, beating Edgar Brito by technical unanimous decision after dominating five rounds.

Valdez (22-0) and Marriaga (25-2) put on a show appropriate for a venue that has become famous for hosting innumerable entertaining bouts over the years.