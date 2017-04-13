Van Fossen to continue golf career at Toledo

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – John Glenn senior golfer Dylan Van Fossen signed his letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Toledo.

During his time at John Glenn, Van Fossen was named a First Team All-Ohioan and made the state tournament three times. He also won East District player of the year three times as well.

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

DOVER 1

ZANESVILLE 3

MEADOWBROOK 11

ROSECRANS 1

SHERIDAN 13

NEW LEXINGTON 0

MAYSVILLE 5

PHILO 0

TRI-VALLEY 1

JOHN GLENN 0

SOFTBALL

ZANESVILLE 2

DOVER 12

TRI-VALLEY 6

JOHN GLENN 0

SHERIDAN 12

NEW LEXINGTON 1

NCAA BASEBALL

G1: MUSKINGUM 11

CAPITAL 6

G2: MUSKINGUM 8

CAPITAL 4

NCAA SOFTBALL

G1: CAPITAL 4

MUSKINGUM 3

G2: CAPITAL 2

MUSKINGUM 6