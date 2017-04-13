Volunteers needed for Kidzville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A Kidzville Rebuild meeting took place to update all the current community volunteers on a few points that need addressed.

Community Organizer of Kidzville, Doug Hobson said they desperately need volunteers to sign up for construction duty. The rebuild will be , 2017 through , 2017 and they need 140 to 160 volunteers each day.

“With the design build out of Florida with Leathers and Associates,” Hobson said. “They have put together how many people it actually takes to build this big swing set, like the size of a football field in five days. So they have kind of come up with that number of 140 to 160 people per shift.”

There are three shifts volunteers can sign up for 8:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M., 12:30 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., and 5:30 P.M. until it gets too dark to work. Along with many volunteers they also need a lot of tools. Hobson said there will be a semi truck parked at the Zanesville Fire Department for people to put their tools in a week prior to the rebuild . Hobson is also challenging the community.

“I have a challenge because we have one church already that has stepped up and they’re already at 100 people that’s planning on helping,” Hobson said. “This community has a lot of churches, we have a lot of organizations, a lot of groups and lot of businesses. We need you out to Kidzville.”

For more information there is a Kidzville Rebuild Facebook page, you can call (740) 454-6851, and email kidzville@coz.org as well. For more information on tool drop off call (740) 455-0714. Tools will be returned and if they are broken during construction they’ll be replaced. Volunteers can sign up to work a shift by following the link provided.

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080f4fa9af23a6fd0-kidzville