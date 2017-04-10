Weather Discussion



MONDAY 4/10:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Breezy. High 79

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Breezy. Low 58

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers/Storm. Breezy. Cooler. High 71

DISCUSSION:

A warm and breezy start to the new work week across SE Ohio, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Skies will become mostly cloudy during the overnight, and it will be warm. Lows will only drop into the upper 50s.

Scattered showers and an isolated storm will be with us on Tuesday as a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s for highs the rest of the week, along with dry conditions. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder moves into the area for the weekend, with highs in the lower 70s.

Have a Great Monday!

