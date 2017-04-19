Weekend Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Saturday
|BASEBALL
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
|NBA PLAYOFFS
|First Round
Toronto at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|NHL PLAYOFFS
|First Round
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, TBA, if necessary
Nashville at Chicago, TBA, if necessary
St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA, if necessary
Edmonton at San Jose, TBA, if necessary
|MLS
Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Houston, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 4 p.m.
Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
|MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity, Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 Qualifying, Bristol, Tenn., 9:30 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity, Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300, Bristol, Tenn., 1 p.m.
NHRA, Springnationals Qualifying, Baytown, Texas, 1:15 p.m.
IndyCar, Honda Grand Prix of Alabama Qualifying, Birmingham, 4:15 p.m.
|OTHER EVENTS
|Tennis
ATP World Tour, Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters, Monaco
ITF, Fed Cup, WORLD GROUP, Semifinals: Czech Republic vs. United States at Wesley Chapel, Fla., Switzerland at Belarus. WORLD GROUP PLAYOFFS: Spain at France, Belgium at Russia, Ukraine at Germany, Netherlands at Slovakia. WORLD GROUP II PLAYOFFS: Taiwan at Italy, Britain at Romania, Australia at Serbia, Kazakhstan at Canada. ZONAL GROUP II, Europe/Africa at Siauliai, Lithuania.
|Golf
PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, San Antonio
European Tour, Shenzhen (China) International
PGA Tour Champions, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, Ridgedale, Mo.
Web.com Tour, United Leasing & Finance Championship, Newburgh, Ind.
|Sunday
|BASEBALL
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 8 p.m.
|NBA PLAYOFFS
|First Round
Cleveland at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
|NHL PLAYOFFS
|First Round
Ottawa at Boston, TBA, if necessary
Washington at Toronto, TBA, if necessary
Pittsburgh at Columbus, TBA, if necessary
Anaheim at Calgary, TBA, if necessary
|MLS
Orlando City at New York City FC, 1:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota United, 6 p.m.
|MOTORSPORTS
NHRA, Springnationals, Baytown, Texas, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, Food City 500, 2 p.m.
IndyCar, Honda Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham, 3:30 p.m.
|OTHER EVENTS
|Tennis
ATP World Tour, Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters, Monaco
ITF, Fed Cup, WORLD GROUP, Semifinals: Czech Republic vs. United States at Wesley Chapel, Fla., Switzerland at Belarus. WORLD GROUP PLAYOFFS: Spain at France, Belgium at Russia, Ukraine at Germany, Netherlands at Slovakia. WORLD GROUP II PLAYOFFS: Taiwan at Italy, Britain at Romania, Australia at Serbia, Kazakhstan at Canada.<Golf
PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, San Antonio
European Tour, Shenzhen (China) International
PGA Tour Champions, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, Ridgedale, Mo.
Web.com Tour, United Leasing & Finance Championship, Newburgh, Ind.