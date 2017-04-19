Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EDT Saturday BASEBALL

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS First Round

Toronto at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

NHL PLAYOFFS First Round

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, TBA, if necessary

Nashville at Chicago, TBA, if necessary

St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA, if necessary

Edmonton at San Jose, TBA, if necessary

MLS

Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity, Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 Qualifying, Bristol, Tenn., 9:30 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity, Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300, Bristol, Tenn., 1 p.m.

NHRA, Springnationals Qualifying, Baytown, Texas, 1:15 p.m.

IndyCar, Honda Grand Prix of Alabama Qualifying, Birmingham, 4:15 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP World Tour, Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters, Monaco

ITF, Fed Cup, WORLD GROUP, Semifinals: Czech Republic vs. United States at Wesley Chapel, Fla., Switzerland at Belarus. WORLD GROUP PLAYOFFS: Spain at France, Belgium at Russia, Ukraine at Germany, Netherlands at Slovakia. WORLD GROUP II PLAYOFFS: Taiwan at Italy, Britain at Romania, Australia at Serbia, Kazakhstan at Canada. ZONAL GROUP II, Europe/Africa at Siauliai, Lithuania.

Golf

PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, San Antonio

European Tour, Shenzhen (China) International

PGA Tour Champions, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, Ridgedale, Mo.

Web.com Tour, United Leasing & Finance Championship, Newburgh, Ind.

Sunday BASEBALL

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 8 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS First Round

Cleveland at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

NHL PLAYOFFS First Round

Ottawa at Boston, TBA, if necessary

Washington at Toronto, TBA, if necessary

Pittsburgh at Columbus, TBA, if necessary

Anaheim at Calgary, TBA, if necessary

MLS

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota United, 6 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NHRA, Springnationals, Baytown, Texas, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, Food City 500, 2 p.m.

IndyCar, Honda Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham, 3:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP World Tour, Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters, Monaco

ITF, Fed Cup, WORLD GROUP, Semifinals: Czech Republic vs. United States at Wesley Chapel, Fla., Switzerland at Belarus. WORLD GROUP PLAYOFFS: Spain at France, Belgium at Russia, Ukraine at Germany, Netherlands at Slovakia. WORLD GROUP II PLAYOFFS: Taiwan at Italy, Britain at Romania, Australia at Serbia, Kazakhstan at Canada.<Golf

PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, San Antonio

European Tour, Shenzhen (China) International

PGA Tour Champions, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, Ridgedale, Mo.

Web.com Tour, United Leasing & Finance Championship, Newburgh, Ind.