Welcome Center prepares for National Tourism Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Travel and tourism create a large industry in Muskingum County and next month there will be a week dedicated to it’s importance.

The Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau will be celebrating National Tourism Week from May 7-13.

Kelly Ashby, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce, said the industry is larger in the area than you may think.

“Tourism is a huge economic impact for Muskingum County, over $203 million economic impact right here in Muskingum County. So it’s a great time for us to celebrate that and talk about all of the great things there are to see and do in the area,” said Ashby.

Ashby said the economic impact of the tourism and travel industry supports over 3,100 jobs.

During tourism week there will be a number of events featured including a Familiarization Tour of Zanesville, to get the community reacquainted with the number of attractions the area has to offer.

“We put these ‘fam’ tours on so that folks can become familiar with what is in their own backyard,” said Ashby. “There are lots of just fun things to go out and explore and see and do during National Tourism Week.”

For a full list of activities offered during tourism week check out www.visitzanesville.com or call the visitors bureau at (740) 455-8282.