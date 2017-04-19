Well Known Local Doctor Dies

A well know Zanesville Doctor has died. 88-year-old Dominic Brune passed away Wednesday at 7:00 A.M. Dr. Brune grew up working at the family business, Brune’s Restaurant. He finished his primary education at St. Thomas Catholic High School and continued his education at Ohio State University earning a degree in Bacteriology in 1952. He then joined the Army, being discharged as a Lieutenant in the Chemical core. In 1956 he returned to Ohio State University as a medical student graduating in 1962 and returned to Zanesville to begin his practice spanning over 33 years. He delivered over 3000 babies and also partnered with local doctors to start a multi-physician office known as Northside Medical and Pharmacy on Maple Avenue. He also was active on staff at Good Samaritan and Bethesda Hospitals. He also was active in many local organizations, was an avid golfer and authored a novel. Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home. Brune’s funeral is Friday at 10:00 A. M. at St. Thomas Catholic Church Brune will be laid to rest with full military honors at Mt Calvery Cemetery in Zanesville.