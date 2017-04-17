White Sox LF Melky Cabrera reinstated from paternity list

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox outfielder Melky Cabrera has been reinstated from the paternity list before the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees.

Cabrera missed three games in Minnesota to return to Chicago for the birth of his fourth child, daughter Mianna. The left fielder was back in the lineup Monday night, batting third against his original team.

To clear a roster spot, the White Sox optioned outfielder Willy Garcia to Triple-A Charlotte after Sunday’s win over the Twins.

Cabrera began the night batting .258 with four doubles and two RBIs in eight games.