Worker killed in industrial accident at Ohio steel plant

FOREST PARK, Ohio (AP) — A man has died after being crushed by a large steel coil at a plant outside of Cincinnati.

WLWT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2omp4TR) 46-year-old Brian Cupp, of Hamilton, was killed Monday at SteelSummit in Forest Park after a coil weighing more than 30,000 pounds (13,600 kilograms) fell on him. SteelSummit’s website says the company provides rolled steel for the automotive, heating and air conditioning and construction industries.

The company said in a statement that it’s cooperating with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in their accident investigations.